Teen shot while traveling home from Astros game with family
HOUSTON - A teen was shot in the head as he traveled home from an Astros game with his family on Tuesday night.
Houston police say the shooting occurred somewhere on I-10 around 11 p.m.
The 17-year-old was reportedly driving home with his family when a shot was fired into their vehicle, striking the teen.
Authorities say the father tried to get his son to a trauma center and then pulled over near 59 and 288 to render aid and wait for paramedics.
It is unclear what led to the shooting. There is no description of a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
