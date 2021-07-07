Teen shot while traveling home from Astros game with family

article

A teen was shot in the head as he traveled home from an Astros game with his family on Tuesday night.

Houston police say the shooting occurred somewhere on I-10 around 11 p.m.

The 17-year-old was reportedly driving home with his family when a shot was fired into their vehicle, striking the teen.

Authorities say the father tried to get his son to a trauma center and then pulled over near 59 and 288 to render aid and wait for paramedics.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. There is no description of a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

