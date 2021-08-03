Bond revoked for suspect accused of killing 17-year-old after Astros game

article

A $350,000 bond that was set for a man accused of killing a 17-year-old who was on the way home after a Houston Astros game has been revoked.



The 179th District Court in Harris County revoked the bond after a probable case court granted the $350,000 bond on Monday night.

Gerald Williams turned himself into Houston police on Monday morning in connection with the road rage shooting death of David Castro.



Prior to Williams turning himself in, FOX 26’s Damali Keith spoke exclusively with Williams. He claimed, "that night I was at a party."

According to Williams, on July 6, 2021, after the Castro family left the Astros game and someone with road rage opened fire into their pickup truck killing 17-year-old David, Williams says he was nowhere near there.



"I have multiple witnesses, multiple people saying where I was and I couldn’t be at two places at two times," Williams says.

It’s the same story Williams told the police but HPD investigators say cell phone records put him exactly where the shooting happened and according to the police report Williams went to a friend’s apartment near the murder around midnight that night. The report goes on to say Williams later told that friend he "messed up" after someone hit his car and gave him the finger.

Information about the vehicles possibly colliding had not previously been released publicly.