A man alleged to have gone missing while kayaking in Galveston was found and taken into custody by Falls County authorities.

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Grams was a wanted fugitive and was arrested after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement in Reagan, Texas.

Galveston Police reported on Thursday the Coast Guard was helping them conduct a search for Grams who allegedly called police saying he was in distress and got pulled out too far while kayaking. Officials say he went missing while offshore near the Galveston pier. The kayak was found hours later full of water.

The Coast Guard, Galveston Beach Patrol and Galveston police were working together to search for Grams.