Neighbor dispute ends in deadly shooting on Des Jardines Street: police
HOUSTON - A dispute between neighbors in southeast Houston ended with one of the men dead and the other detained by police.
Des Jardines Street shooting
The backstory:
Houston Police Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports officers were called to the 2200 block of Des Jardines Street by the alleged shooter.
A man in his 30s was found in the area with a gunshot wound. The shooter, who was in his 60s, claimed self-defense and was detained by police.
Lt. Horelica reports the two men got into a dispute supposedly about damage to property.
No other information has been provided at this time. The suspect is cooperating with investigators.
The Source: Information was provided by HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelica at the scene.