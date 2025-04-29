Neighbor dispute ends in deadly shooting on Des Jardines Street: police

The Brief A man was shot and killed in southeast Houston after getting in a dispute with his neighbor, police said. Houston police Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports the alleged shooter called 911. The neighbor was detained by police and is cooperating with officers.



A dispute between neighbors in southeast Houston ended with one of the men dead and the other detained by police.

Des Jardines Street shooting

The backstory:

Houston Police Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports officers were called to the 2200 block of Des Jardines Street by the alleged shooter.

A man in his 30s was found in the area with a gunshot wound. The shooter, who was in his 60s, claimed self-defense and was detained by police.

Lt. Horelica reports the two men got into a dispute supposedly about damage to property.

No other information has been provided at this time. The suspect is cooperating with investigators.