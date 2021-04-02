Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be administered at FEMA-operated NRG Park site

article

Six thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered per day at the FEMA-operated COVID-19 vaccination site at NRG Park starting next Friday.

Officials say an allocation of 42,000 vaccines was provided to Harris County.

MORE: Texas officials request extension of FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites in Houston, DFW

Officials say the vaccines will be split evenly between Harris County and Houston residents on the Harris County Public Health waitlist. They will be administered during the final two weeks of the eight-week operational period of the FEMA-operated Community Vaccination Center.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a single dose to individuals 18 years and older.

MORE: "Stay Home" alert level remains in Harris County while COVID-19 numbers improve

Advertisement

Officials say all of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in Texas were manufactured in the Netherlands and did not rely on ingredients from the supplier in Maryland. They say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available in Texas is safe and effective.

The NRG Park site will have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day and will operate seven days a week for at least two weeks. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required.

Residents on the waitlist will be offered vaccine appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the CVC at NRG Park as early as this weekend.

MORE: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo gets COVID-19 vaccine, urges providers to reach communities of color

Officials say everyone over 16 years of age is encouraged to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine by contacting their healthcare provider, pharmacy or registering through the HCPH waitlist at vacstrac.hctx.net.

Those seeking information about vaccination may also call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at 832-927-8787 or the Houston Health Department at 832-393- 4220.

All adults in Texas are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say a central focus of both Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department has been equity, and they will continue to prioritize zip codes based on case, positivity and vulnerability data.

RELATED: Texas opening COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on March 29

The Texas Department of State Health Services also directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years and older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment.

Individuals will be pulled from the current waitlist and must have scheduled appointments to receive a vaccination at NRG Park. People cannot be seen without a scheduled appointment/code unless they are 80 years old or older.