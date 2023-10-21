Actress and former Red Table Talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith, has exciting news to share with Houstonians. Jada Pinkett Smith and Nedra Tawwab Glover will be discussing her memoir, Worthy, today at 3 p.m. in the WeServ Theater at St. John's Church.

Tickets were available for $40 on Eventbrite and a copy of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir was included in the sale. The tickets have sold out on the site.

According to Smith's website, the event is presented by Kindred Stories, a Black-owned and women-owned bookstore located in Third Ward.

Smith said"I open my story at age forty, desperate for help and on the brink of taking my own life. For years, I thought I’d checked all the right boxes needed for happiness—career, family, marriage, fame and fortune. All the while I had been running from the wounds within that prevented me from feeling the love and well-being I so wanted. Having come to a point where there was nowhere else to run, I set out on a journey towards curing my urges of self-destruction which required me to confront the truths of the past—from my birth to two teenaged parents, both struggling with addiction, to the haven created by my grandmother who taught me the power of familial love; from my deep friendship with Tupac Shakur that began in high school to my early career breaks and refusal to play the Hollywood game; from my joyful embrace of motherhood to the complicated journey I’ve shared with my husband Will Smith, to lessons learned in the best and worst of times—including "the Slap".

According to Kindred Stories, During the event, Smith will engage in a deep conversation, sharing insights and personal experiences from her memoir.