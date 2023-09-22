Beyoncé, Tina Knowles attend Knowles-Rowland House celebration in Houston

The Knowles-Rowland House held its rebuilding celebration today, Sep. 22, on Crawford Street in Houston.

Entertainer and superstar Beyoncé Knowles Cater and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson attended the event.

The event marked a significant milestone in the history of the Knowles-Rowland House, formerly known as the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth. In March 2021, a devastating fire destroyed the center.

The rebuilding celebration marked the official commencement of the redevelopment project. With an estimated cost of $8 million, the project plans to transform the center into a state-of-the-art facility.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Knowles-Rowland House held its rebuilding celebration today, Sep. 22 on Crawford Street, Houston, TX 77002.

The units will provide safe and stable permanent supportive housing for 31 vulnerable Houstonians.

Bread of Life, Inc., a local non-profit, will manage the Knowles-Rowland House redevelopment project. Harris County Commissioners Court recently approved a $7,202,562 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. Aside from this, the non-profit is also seeking funding from other sources.

Harris County precinct 1 said, "construction is scheduled to begin in October 2023 and be completed by July 2024."

Beyoncé is in Houston this weekend as she performs two concerts at NRG Stadium on her Renaissance World Tour.