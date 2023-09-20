Beyoncé is making a grand return to her hometown this weekend. It’s all part of her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

Houston First, Central Houston, and the City of Houston will be hosting a homecoming celebration on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. The celebration will include fireworks, a drone show, and a tribute band.

At Dandelion Cafe in Bellaire, the pre-game for Queen Bey’s homecoming has already started.

"We are doing special Queen Bee lattes, so it’s a honey latte, a Queen Bee frappe, which is our frozen one, and our regular one can be hot or iced," said Sarah Lieberman, Dandelion Cafe's Co-Owner.

"We have our special honey butter chicken biscuit as well, and that’s with our fried chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours and house-made buttermilk with creole and chorizo spices, as well as our homemade buttermilk biscuits," Lieberman said.

For Beyhive fans who want to get up close and personal, Angel Share HTX is featuring an egg-white cocktail that prints the star’s face directly on their drink.

This month the charity bar is donating their proceeds to Recipes for Success, Canines for Warriors, Coalition for the Homeless, and the Salvation Army.

"We have our ‘Drink your Face’ cocktail and we put Beyoncé’s face on it. We’re serving that this weekend in chrome glasses for the Renaissance Tour," said Angel Share's owner, Mary Ellen Angel.

"She shows women in general that they can grow up to be powerful and strong businesswomen that also have a family," Angel said.

"These are great events. They bring in a lot of money, a lot of excitement. We're happy to have Queen Bee in town this weekend," said Chris Brown, Houston City Controller.

The hype for the native Houstonian and cultural icon is being reflected in sales, according to officials. Nosebleed tickets are currently being listed on Ticketmaster for around $500 at NRG, while lower-level seats are selling in the thousands.

"With Beyoncé, that number could be $50 to $100 million, possibly. However, the city's actual receipts of that would be probably somewhere around a million, maybe a little over a million dollars," Brown said.