Jacinto City stabbing: Family wants justice in double homicide

The father of a Jacinto City woman, who was reportedly stabbed to death by her husband, is calling for justice and highlighting the urgency of addressing domestic violence.

Jesse Leal Sr., the accused, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his wife, Stephanie Leal, and her friend, Randall Pennell. Leal Sr. is also facing a charge of retaliation for allegedly threatening the life of a police officer.

The violent incident occurred Friday on the 10300 block of Flaxman Street in Jacinto City. According to police, Leal confessed to stabbing both victims. Pennell died at the scene, while Stephanie Leal succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

"We’re getting through it. She had five babies, four of them were there whenever her husband killed them [Stephanie and Randall]," said Larry Cooksey, Stephanie Leal's father.

The grief-stricken parent described the event as a sudden tragedy, "Everything was fine, and I guess he [Jesse] just snapped and stabbed both of them and both of them died."

After fleeing the crime scene, Leal was apprehended and is currently detained at the Harris County Jail.

Cooksey is urging those in abusive situations to seek help and hopes his daughter's case can shed light on the consequences of such violence. "There’s nothing he can say to me that will make me change how I feel. I pray for him. Hopefully, he gets the death sentence. I just want justice for my daughter, and I don’t care who gives it to him," Cooksey added.

Stephanie Leal, a mother of five, is remembered by her family as they prepare for a funeral benefit on Saturday at Tejanos Sports Bar from noon till sold out.