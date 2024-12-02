A man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of his wife and another man in Jacinto City on Friday, police say.

According to Jacinto City police, Jesse Leal Sr. was charged with capital murder after admitting to stabbing the two victims.

MORE NEWS: Houston murder suspect found sleeping on couch after allegedly stabbing sister, 2-year-old, police say

Jesse Leal (Photo: Jacinto City Police Department)

The stabbing was reported in the 10300 block of Flaxman Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found Stephanie Leal and Randall Pannell with multiple stab wounds. Pannell was pronounced dead at the scene, and Stephanie died at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Teen fugitive from Texas charged with murdering 70-year-old in Georgia to steal his car

Police say the suspect, Stephanie’s husband, had left the scene before officers arrived.

Jesse was later located in the 16000 block of Wallisville Road and taken into custody, authorities say.