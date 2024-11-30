Houston murder suspect found sleeping on couch after allegedly stabbing sister, 2-year-old, police say

The Brief Kendrick Fisher, 29, has been charged with the capital murder of his sister and niece. Fisher was found asleep on an apartment couch with blood on his clothes, according to police.



Houston police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and her child.

Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, is charged with capital murder.

Kendrick Fisher (Source: Houston Police)

The stabbing happened at the Knox Westchase Apartments on Richmond Avenue early Friday morning.

Houston police officers were flagged down by someone who told them that a woman and her child were being held hostage in an apartment.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found a woman, 28, and a 2-year-old dead in the apartment with multiple stab wounds.

Fisher was asleep on the couch wearing clothes with blood on them, according to police.

Officers also said Fisher had injuries consistent with a physical fight.

The suspect’s mother, Joanna Fischer, said she warned police about her son after he threatened to kill the whole family.

Fischer blames police inaction for the deaths.

"I want to let y’all know how the police failed us," Fischer told FOX 26.

Fischer said her son had recently been released from jail and has a history of violence against family members.

Kendrick Fisher is currently in the Harris County Jail. His bond is set to $200,000.