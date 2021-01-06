Investigation underway after cyclist was reportedly struck by train

article

An investigation is underway following a report that a cyclist may have been struck by a moving train, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

Deputies responded to Old Humble Road and Aldine Bender on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, it was reported that a moving train may have struck a cyclist at some point.

The train came to a stop and a search of the tracks is underway, authorities say.

The crossing at Old Humble Road is temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

