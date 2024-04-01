An investigation is underway after an 8-day-old baby was attacked by the family dog.

Pasadena police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of East Martha Lane.

The family told investigators their dog had attacked an 8-day-old baby.

The child sustained severe head injuries and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital via Lifeflight.

The family is cooperating with authorities as they investigate this tragic case.

As for the dog, it was taken by Pasadena Animal Control - and it will stay there until there is a resolution in the case.