Independence Day celebrations in the Houston area

Independence Day is right around the corner and we've got the latest list of celebrations happening in the Houston area.

Events still taking place:

Houston-Shell Freedom Over Texas, Saturday July 4 will be modified this year. It will be a three-hour event including, The Houston Symphony, and other live and virtual guest. For more information, https://www.houstontx.gov/july4

Sugar Land-Red, White and Boom is going virtual for 2020. Sugar Land’s virtual Fourth of July Celebration will be taking place on Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. For more information, https://www.sugarlandtx.gov/915/Red-White-and-Boom-July-4-Celebration

Friendswood- Instead of a single parade down Friendswood Drive on the Fourth of July, there will be seven parades happening simultaneously throughout the city at 10 a.m. This year, the parade is going to the Friendswood neighborhoods and people can watch from their front yard while keeping a proper social distance. Maps of the seven neighborhoods parade routes are available at https://www.ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. This year, there will be no Fourth of July daytime activities in Stevenson Park or evening program, concert or fireworks at Centennial Park. For more information about Fourth of July activities, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 281-996-3220 or rec@friendswood.com.

Pasadena- The City of Pasadena has canceled its 2020 Pasadena 4th Fest Event. Instead, The Pasadena Strawberry Festival will be held July 3- July 5, 2020. An Independence Day fireworks display will still proceed as part of the Strawberry Festival’s Saturday night program.

League City- July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza, League City is hosting its annual July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza. The drive-in event will be held at Clear Creek ISD’s Challenger Columbia Stadium. Gates will open at 7 p.m. with fireworks launching promptly at 9 p.m. The stadium’s parking lot capacity is limited, and entry will be first-come, first-served. Vehicles will be spaced apart from each other to allow for social distancing and attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and to socialize only with those inside the vehicle. Attendees can lawn chairs as well as their own foods and drinks. However, the following items are not permitted; no pets, no tents, no alcohol, no BBQ grills or cooking devices of any kind, no glass containers, no drones, no smoking, no outside fireworks, no walk-ins (must arrive in a vehicle. League City is still hosting its annual Citizen Appreciation Day this July 4th. Residents are invited to caravan through the parking lot of Hometown Heroes Park on Saturday, July 4th from 9 am to 1 pm.

Seabrook- Fourth of July Kids’ Parade on Saturday, July 4, at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rex L. Meador Park, this is a free community event. All kids from the Seabrook community are invited to march in the parade that takes place on the trail outlining Meador Park. Children may ride their bikes or tricycles in the parade and after, they can enjoy several activities including face painting and moonwalk. Hot dogs and refreshments are also provided.

Hedwig Village- Village Independence Festival is canceled but the Village Independence Parade will be at 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4

Kingwood- July 4 Concert on Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Kings Harbor Waterfront Village. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert by TC &The Cannonballs and cotton candy from Lush Puff. Please adhere to social distancing suggestions, masks are encouraged. Due to COVID19, they have decided to cancel the fireworks portion of this event.

Texas City- Independence Day Concert and Fireworks. The annual parade at 10 a.m. then celebrate with live musical entertainment at 7 p.m. at Bay Street Park with explosive fireworks to end the show.

Webster- Annual fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m. Due to coronavirus, there will be no public gathering in Texas Avenue Park.

Katy- The firework show will still take place at Katy Mills Mall/Typhoon Texas on Saturday, July at 9 p.m. Dr. Jim Siebert will have his fireworks show on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m. at the Green-Belt Park at 1603 Norwalk, Katy. He is following social distancing rules, as there is a huge field so people can really spread out.

Baytown- Baytown’s July 4 Celebration 2020 is a free, live entertainment from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Bicentennial Park (1001 Market Street Baytown, Texas 77520). There is going to be live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Fireworks Extravaganza will be at 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stafford- Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Stafford Centre 10505 Cash Rd., 2:30 p.m. freedom rings concert, 4 p.m. festival and 9:15 p.m. fireworks show. For more information http://www.staffordtx.gov/city-events/fourth-of-july.html

Bunker Hill Village- July 4 Villages Independence Parade will be a simplified parade including bikes, their village Officials and Public Safety Department with lots of flag-waving. For more information https://bunkerhilltx.gov/latest-news/villages-independence-parade-july-4-2020

Deer Park- Fourth Fest will be on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 5 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at 203 Ivy Avenue.

Tomball- Tomball’s annual July 4 celebration will have an evening of aerial fireworks, special tributes to our nation’s veterans, active duty military and first responders. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. For more information https://tomballtx.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=5660

Nassau Bay- City of Nassau Bay will host several events for Fourth of July. The day starts with water wars from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., First responder mini-parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. For more information http://www.nassaubay.com/568/Fourth-of-July

Santa Fe- July 4 celebration will take place at Runge Park, 4605 Peck Street, Santa Fe, Tx. Events and the food court will open at 11 a.m. and fireworks will start at approximately at 9:15 p.m. For more information https://www.ci.santa-fe.tx.us/community/page/july-4-2020-celebration

Crosby- 2020 Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park. Free BBQ to All Veterans.

Events canceled

Bellaire-City of Bellaire July 4th Parade is canceled. For more information; https://bellairetx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2237

Missouri City- Missouri City 4th of July Celebration canceled. For more information, http://www.missouricitytx.gov/997/4th-of-July-Celebration

Galveston- Galveston canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. For more information https://www.galvnews.com/news/free/article_1d26dfbe-ecb6-5ed4-9fe7-971d2ed574f9.html

The Woodlands- 2020 South County 4th of July Parade canceled. For more information https://www.4thofjuly.org/