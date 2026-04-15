Pasadena crime: Man facing murder charge following stabbing on Mobile Drive

The Brief One man is behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred on Monday in Pasadena, officials said. According to a news release, officials received a call about a man covered in blood lying in the roadway near the intersection of Mobile Drive and West Jackson Avenue. The suspect, who has been identified as Luis Antonio Aguilar Nava, was arrested and charged with murder.



One man is behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred on Monday in Pasadena, officials said.

Man charged with murder following stabbing in Pasadena

What we know:

According to a news release, officials received a call about a man covered in blood lying in the roadway near the intersection of Mobile Drive and West Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim reported that he had been stabbed and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he later died.

Officials said during the course of the investigation, the victim's vehicle was found abandoned in Houston.

On Wednesday, the suspect, who has been identified as Luis Antonio Aguilar Nava, was arrested and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

Officials said out of respect for the victim's family, the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

What they're saying:

Officials said while an arrest has been made, there are believed to be others with information about the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pasadena Police Department at (713) 477-1221 and reference case #26-005130.