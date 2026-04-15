Harris County shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on Regency Green Drive, 1 person detained

The Brief Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday evening. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Regency Green Drive, near Regency Wood Drive. Officials confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Harris County authorities said one person has been detained.



Authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County on Wednesday evening.

Harris County shooting: Deadly shooting under investigation on Regency Green Drive

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Regency Green Drive, near Regency Wood Drive.

Authorities said deputies attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the man is believed to be in his late teens.

Harris County officials also said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a motive behind the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.