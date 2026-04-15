Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor and his cat from sailboat in distress
GALVESTON, Texas - A sailor and his cat are safe after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise ship on Tuesday night, according to a release.
Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor, cat in distress
What we know:
Carnival Cruise Line said Carnival Legend crew members spotted a sailboat in distress, saw its emergency flares and launched a rescue boat.
The crew were able to rescue a man and his cat, Dahlia, and bring them aboard the Carnival Legend.
Dahlia the cat (Photo credit: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival officials said the man is being cared for by the Legend medical team.
What we don't know:
Carnival officials did not provide any information on the man's identity.
The Source: Carnival Cruise Line