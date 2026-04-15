Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor and his cat from sailboat in distress

The Brief A sailor and his cat are safe after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise ship on Tuesday night. According to a statement, the crew members of the Carnival Legend, which left out of Galveston, spotted a sailboat in distress while on the way to Cozumel. The sailor is being cared for by the Legend medical team.



A sailor and his cat are safe after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise ship on Tuesday night, according to a release.

Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor, cat in distress

What we know:

Carnival Cruise Line said Carnival Legend crew members spotted a sailboat in distress, saw its emergency flares and launched a rescue boat.

The crew were able to rescue a man and his cat, Dahlia, and bring them aboard the Carnival Legend.

Dahlia the cat (Photo credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival officials said the man is being cared for by the Legend medical team.

What we don't know:

Carnival officials did not provide any information on the man's identity.