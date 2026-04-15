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Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor and his cat from sailboat in distress

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Published  April 15, 2026 8:30pm CDT
Good News
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A sailor and his cat are safe after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise ship on Tuesday night. 
    • According to a statement, the crew members of the Carnival Legend, which left out of Galveston, spotted a sailboat in distress while on the way to Cozumel. 
    • The sailor is being cared for by the Legend medical team.

GALVESTON, Texas - A sailor and his cat are safe after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise ship on Tuesday night, according to a release. 

Carnival Cruise ship rescues sailor, cat in distress

What we know:

Carnival Cruise Line said Carnival Legend crew members spotted a sailboat in distress, saw its emergency flares and launched a rescue boat. 

The crew were able to rescue a man and his cat, Dahlia, and bring them aboard the Carnival Legend. 

Dahlia the cat (Photo credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival officials said the man is being cared for by the Legend medical team. 

What we don't know:

Carnival officials did not provide any information on the man's identity. 

The Source: Carnival Cruise Line

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