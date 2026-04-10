19-year-old arrested, accused of killing man in NW Houston
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for a man's shooting death in northwest Houston last month.
Houston Hollister Road shooting: Suspect arrested
What we know:
Court records confirm 19-year-old Brandon Cheatom is in custody for the death of 27-year-old Darly Hernandez.
Cheatom is charged with murder and failure to identify oneself to a peace officer. As of Friday, there is only a $1,000 bond set for the "failure to identify" charge.
The backstory:
On March 28 at about 10 p.m., police say there was a call about a man deceased on Hollister Road near Sonneville Drive. Officers responded and found the man, now known as Hernandez, on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds.
Police then released surveillance footage on April 2 in hopes of finding a person of interest in the video. A tip regarding the footage helped police identify Cheatom as the suspect.
What we don't know:
Details about the shooting are not available at this time.
Bond denial request
Dig deeper:
A motion has been filed for a hearing to deny Cheatom's bond.
According to records, the motion was filed since Cheatom is accused of killing Hernandez while under supervision for a different felony.
Records show that Cheatom was put on an eight-year probation last November after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.