19-year-old arrested, accused of killing man in NW Houston

The Brief Brandon Cheatom has been arrested for the shooting death of Darly Hernandez. The victim was found shot on Hollister Road in late March. A motion has been filed for Cheatom's murder bond to be denied.



A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for a man's shooting death in northwest Houston last month.

Houston Hollister Road shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Court records confirm 19-year-old Brandon Cheatom is in custody for the death of 27-year-old Darly Hernandez.

Cheatom is charged with murder and failure to identify oneself to a peace officer. As of Friday, there is only a $1,000 bond set for the "failure to identify" charge.

The backstory:

On March 28 at about 10 p.m., police say there was a call about a man deceased on Hollister Road near Sonneville Drive. Officers responded and found the man, now known as Hernandez, on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Police then released surveillance footage on April 2 in hopes of finding a person of interest in the video. A tip regarding the footage helped police identify Cheatom as the suspect.

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What we don't know:

Details about the shooting are not available at this time.

Bond denial request

Dig deeper:

A motion has been filed for a hearing to deny Cheatom's bond.

According to records, the motion was filed since Cheatom is accused of killing Hernandez while under supervision for a different felony.

Records show that Cheatom was put on an eight-year probation last November after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.