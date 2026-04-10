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19-year-old arrested, accused of killing man in NW Houston

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Published  April 10, 2026 4:36pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Brandon Cheatom has been arrested for the shooting death of Darly Hernandez.
    • The victim was found shot on Hollister Road in late March.
    • A motion has been filed for Cheatom's murder bond to be denied.

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged for a man's shooting death in northwest Houston last month.

Houston Hollister Road shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Court records confirm 19-year-old Brandon Cheatom is in custody for the death of 27-year-old Darly Hernandez.

Cheatom is charged with murder and failure to identify oneself to a peace officer. As of Friday, there is only a $1,000 bond set for the "failure to identify" charge.

The backstory:

On March 28 at about 10 p.m., police say there was a call about a man deceased on Hollister Road near Sonneville Drive. Officers responded and found the man, now known as Hernandez, on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Police then released surveillance footage on April 2 in hopes of finding a person of interest in the video. A tip regarding the footage helped police identify Cheatom as the suspect.

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Person of interest sought in deadly NW Houston shooting
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Person of interest sought in deadly NW Houston shooting

A man was found shot to death Saturday night on Hollister Road.

What we don't know:

Details about the shooting are not available at this time.

Bond denial request

Dig deeper:

A motion has been filed for a hearing to deny Cheatom's bond. 

According to records, the motion was filed since Cheatom is accused of killing Hernandez while under supervision for a different felony.

Records show that Cheatom was put on an eight-year probation last November after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.

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