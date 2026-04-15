FIFA World Cup 2026: Here’s what we do — and don’t — know about preparations

The Brief Houston is preparing to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Fan Fest planned in EaDo Officials say more than 100,000 hotel rooms are available, but prices may vary based on location METRO has outlined expanded service, including near 24-hour rail operations on key days



With the World Cup now just weeks away, Houston leaders say preparations are underway to welcome visitors from around the world. But while some plans are coming into focus, other details about how the event will function day to day remain unclear.

The city now has a clearer picture of the tournament itself: Houston is scheduled to host seven matches at NRG Stadium, and the Houston Host Committee says the Democratic Republic of Congo will use the city as its official team base camp during the competition.

What we know:

Officials say Houston’s Fan Festival will serve as a central hub for fans during the tournament, with EaDo positioned as a major gathering area.

Houston First told FOX 26 it is working with the Houston World Cup Host Committee and the hospitality industry to prepare for the surge in visitors expected during the event.

Hotels preparing for surge:

Houston First says the region has more than 100,000 hotel rooms available, and tourism leaders say booking demand is already climbing.

Jorge Franz with Houston First says visitors who want to stay closer to the action should expect to pay more, while those willing to stay farther away may find cheaper options.

Franz also told FOX 26 demand is already rising, with hotel booking pace up 17% for June and up about 42% for the first week of July. He said short-term rental bookings are up 53% and air bookings are up 33% compared with the same time last year.

Transportation taking shape:

METRO has now outlined how it plans to handle World Cup crowds.

The agency says it will expand bus and rail service, with trains running more frequently and for longer hours—including near 24-hour rail service on key days. Officials say additional buses, standby vehicles, and Park & Ride service will also be used to move large crowds across the city.

METRO also says it is planning multilingual signage, mobile payment options, and additional staffing to assist international visitors.

Security funding and planning:

Security is one of the biggest open questions right now — not because there is no planning, but because the funding picture has gotten more complicated.

In March, Gov. Greg Abbott announced $116 million in FIFA public safety grants tied to Houston and North Texas for World Cup-related security. But this week, the state threatened to pull about $110 million in Houston public safety grants because of the city’s immigration ordinance fight. Mayor John Whitmire has said that could affect emergency operations and World Cup-related readiness.

So while security funding was announced, what remains unclear is how much of that money Houston will be able to count on if the standoff continues.

That includes open questions about:

specific crowd-control strategies

emergency response protocols

how security measures will be enforced during high-traffic events

whether anti-drone technology will be part of Houston’s security setup

The Host Committee told FOX 26 more information on transportation, safety, and crowd procedures is expected to be released on May 11.

Matches coming to Houston:

Houston is set to host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium, including five group-stage games and two knockout rounds.

The current schedule includes:

June 14, 2026 — Germany vs. Curaçao

June 17, 2026 — Portugal vs. Democratic Republic of Congo

June 20, 2026 — Netherlands vs. Sweden

June 23, 2026 — Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

June 26, 2026 — Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

June 29, 2026 — Round of 32 (1C vs. 2F)

July 4, 2026 — Round of 16 (W73 vs. W75)

The City of Houston says the groups playing in Houston are E, F, H, and K, with two Group K matches scheduled in the city.

That schedule gives Houston a clearer picture of when fans will be arriving and where the biggest crowds will gather. But it also raises some of the same practical questions that are still unanswered — including how people will move between key locations, how large crowds will be managed, and what the experience will look like on the ground once those matches begin.

The Houston World Cup Host Committee says the Democratic Republic of Congo will use Houston as its official team base camp during the tournament. The Host Committee also says the team will train at a Houston-area facility that will be upgraded to meet tournament standards.

What we don't know:

Even with those big-picture plans in place, several practical details remain unclear publicly.

That includes:

how crowd flow will be managed in EaDo during the Fan Festival

the number and placement of public restrooms

how entry and exit procedures will work at major gathering areas

whether scooters or e-bikes will be restricted in crowded spaces

Safety and security specifics:

While funding is now in place, some details about how security will operate on the ground have not been fully outlined publicly.

That includes:

specific crowd-control strategies

emergency response protocols

how security measures will be enforced during high-traffic events

whether anti-drone technology will be part of Houston’s security setup

The Host Committee told FOX 26 more information on transportation, safety, and crowd procedures is expected to be released on May 11.

How Houston Stacks Up:

Houston is not the only city preparing for the World Cup, but the level of public detail varies.

Dallas and Atlanta have already provided visitors with more direct public-facing information in some areas, including clearer neighborhood guidance, event structure, and how fans should think about moving around the city. Houston, by contrast, now appears to have more planning in place than some public-facing materials initially suggested, especially when it comes to transit. But several of the details that may matter most to visitors on the ground are still set to come later.

What's next:

The Houston World Cup Host Committee says more information is expected to be released on May 11, including additional details on transportation, safety, and crowd procedures.

Until then, Houston’s World Cup preparations appear to be a mix of what is already taking shape and what still has not been fully spelled out publicly.