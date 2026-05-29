Missing man last seen in southwest Houston

The Brief Timothy Thomas was last seen in early May in Houston's Little Saigon area. The 36-year-old was last seen in black pants, a blue shirt, and a blue hat. Anyone with information can call HPD Missing Person Intake.



Houston Police are calling on the public to help find a man who went missing on the southwest side of town earlier this month.

Houston missing: Timothy Thomas

What we know:

According to a flyer from HPD, 36-year-old Timothy Thomas last spoke to his loved ones on May 10.

Thomas was last seen near West Sam Houston Parkway South close to Bellaire Boulevard.

Thomas is said to be 5'8" tall and about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a blue hat.

What we don't know:

There are no details regarding where Thomas may be.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Timothy Thomas or has any information about his location can call HPD Missing Person Intake at 832-394-1840.