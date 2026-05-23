Body found off Galveston coast during coast guard training

A body was discovered just off Galveston Island's East End during coast guard training on Saturday morning, according to officials.

Coast guardsmen from the Houston Air Station were training in the area when the body was found at about 10 a.m.

Officials with the Houston-Galveston Sector Coast Guard were called to the scene.

A Coast Guard official tells FOX 26 that the body was found between the Big Reef and the South jetty.

No other details are available at this time.