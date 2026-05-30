Houston weather: Red hot temps continue; Blue Moon Sunday

The Brief Blue Moon Sunday Steamy Weekend Storms Return Next Week



Make sure to look up in the sky on Sunday for a rare Blue Moon.

Blue Moon Sunday

A "blue moon" is when there are two full moons in the same month. This is a rare lunar event since the full moon cycle takes 29.5 days. We saw a full moon on May 1 and this weekend on May 31.

You can view very early before sunrise or wait until just after sunset for the best viewing. The next blue moon will not occur until December 2028.

Weekend heat starts to build

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also stays high, so expect a more summer-like feel with another steamy afternoon Sunday.

Temperatures combined with humidity will have it feeling closer to 100 outside. So take it easy if you have to work in the heat.

The UV index will also be high to extreme, so don't forget the sunscreen!

Rain chances come back into the forecast

A more unsettled pattern will return next week as moisture increases. It does not look like a washout right now, but scattered showers and thunderstorms may become more common again through at least the middle of the week.

Hurricane season begins on Monday

Monday, June 1st, begins our 6-month Atlantic basin hurricane season.

At this point, the National Hurricane Center is not overly concerned about a tropical system developing over the next week. However, one of our long-range models, the GFS, does show tropical moisture in the Gulf that could enhance our rain chances next week.

Regardless of development, make sure that you have your emergency gear ready to go, and you are prepared for the start of hurricane season.