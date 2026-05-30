Houston police raid club after community complaints

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The Brief Houston police raided a strip club early Saturday morning. Officers executed a search warrant at La Toxica on the East Freeway around 1 a.m. where they found narcotics, illegal alcohol and tobacco and vape products that were not permitted. Houston police said multiple people were detained Saturday with charges pending from the district attorney's office.



Houston police said community complaints led to officers raiding a club early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers raided La Toxica, located at 12910 East Freeway, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Houston police Capt. Johnathan French said they had received complaints about the club engaging in illegal activity for several months.

What they're saying:

"We believe there's prostitution, the illegal sale of alcohol and narcotics usage and other offenses that we're finding right now," French said.

French said at least a dozen women were found to be working as dancers at the club.

"Right now we're working with the DA's office, finding out what charges we're going to file, but thus far we've recovered narcotics tonight, we've recovered illegal alcohol, tobacco and vape products that are not permitted," French said.

French said multiple people were detained, including who police believe is management.

"The mayor has been very serious about public safety being number one and this is part of that initiative," French said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were arrested and what charges they will face.

"There will be multiple people going to jail tonight," French said. "We're in the process of that, dealing with our DA's office."