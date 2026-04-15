Experimental Cancer therapy shows promise in extending survival for brain tumor patients

The Brief Promising early results: Phase one trials show nearly 90% of patients lived longer after receiving the personalized immune-based therapy. Patient impact: Glioblastoma patient Jeremy Herschaft is thriving after treatment, despite a typically poor one-year survival outlook. Expanding research: Scientists are now testing similar cell therapies on pancreatic and skin cancers, aiming to improve outcomes across multiple cancer types.



Researchers with Diakonos Oncology are working to extend the lives of other patients diagnosed with other forms of cancer.

Experimental Immunotherapy for Glioblastoma shows promising survival gains in early trials

What they're saying:

In a March 20 report, FOX 26 introduced you to Jeremy Herschaft. In December 2024, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

"Glioblastoma is a devastating disease with a one-year survival," said Dr. William Decker, Professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

Jeremy took part in the experimental drug therapy and is thriving.

"Success for me would obviously be to live many future years. But even if that doesn't happen, even if I only have a short amount of time, what's amazing is my data could help someone else," he said.

The treatment involves taking DNA from the patients' tumor.

"What we're doing is essentially tricking the immune system into thinking the patient has a virus and when the immune system feels like it's under viral attack, it responds very aggressively," said Mike Wicks, CEO of Diakonos Oncology.

Phase one results show almost 90% of patients living longer.

"Our goal is to make it a lot more than a few months," said Jay Hartenbach, President & COO of Diakonos Oncology. "Not only are we providing a treatment that has the potential to extend dramatically or save a person's life, but do it in a manner that's tolerable, that's safe."

Diakonos is also studying cell therapy on certain types of pancreatic and skin cancer.

What you can do:

For more information on Diakonos Oncology Corporation, click here.