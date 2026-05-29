Galveston County animal rescue awarded $150K to treat pets in five counties

Since 2020, S.A.V.E Rescue / Fix ur Pet has spayed and neutered 24,000 dogs and cats. Now, they can do even more with a $150,000 grant awarded to them by PetSmart Charities.

"We're going to do a lot of things with that money, like community outreach," said Dr. Jennifer Blakey Turner with Fix Ur Pet clinic. "We're going to be able to fix more pets."

The low-cost spay and neuter clinic is in Santa Fe, but residents from surrounding counties are welcome with no questions asked.

In addition to fixing dogs and cats, the clinic offers a wide range of wellness services at low prices.

The grant money will ultimately mean fewer dogs and cats on the streets and in shelters.

"That is our mission," said Turner. "We want to fight the overpopulation crisis in Texas by providing spay and neuter services that are affordable. It allows clients to have accessibility to it."