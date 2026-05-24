Man, woman killed during confrontation at Spring apartment complex

The Brief A man and a woman were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds Sunday morning inside a Spring apartment complex. Constable deputies quickly located and detained a man at the scene. Officials say shots were fired during a domestic disturbance after a woman called a friend for help. The Harris County District Attorney's Office will determine whether charges will be filed.



A man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment complex Sunday morning in north Harris County, and a man has been detained, authorities said.

Deadly Spring apartment shooting

What we know:

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Precinct Four constable deputies responded to a call at a complex on FM 2920 Road, near Spring Cypress Road and Ella Boulevard.

According to Harris County Major Ben Katrib, the call was said to be a "life in danger call in progress."

When constable deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman in a stairwell at the complex. Both had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were later confirmed dead at the scene.

Another man was quickly located and detained by constable deputies.

According to Major Katrib, a woman living at the complex called a friend for help because her boyfriend was outside the complex, and she was in fear due to previous abuse.

The woman's friend came to the complex, a confrontation reportedly happened in the stairwell, and a gun was discharged.

The man who died is said to be the boyfriend of the woman who called for help.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The male shooting victim is believed to be in his 20s. The female victim and the man detained are believed to be in their 30s.

It's not clear how the female victim was involved in this incident. Authorities did not confirm her to be the girlfriend involved in the disturbance.

What's next:

While the initial response was handled by Precinct 4 deputies, homicide detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to take over the investigation.

Investigators will share their findings with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who will then determine whether charges will be filed against the alleged shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office (non-emergency line): 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)