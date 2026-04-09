Catfish being stocked at 'Neighborhood Fishin' lakes around Houston
HOUSTON - Get ready to reel in some good 'ole catfish! Texas Parks and Wildlife shared they will be stocking their Neighborhood Fishing lakes on Friday with catfish!
On Friday, the department announced they would begin stocking lakes around Texas with catfish through October. They will take a brief pause in August due to the heat.
Where can you go fishing for catfish?
These locations will be regularly stocked with catfish:
- Burke-Crenshaw Lake - 4950 Burke Road, Pasadena, Texas
- Mary Jo Peckham Park - 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas
- Herman Little Pond - 18660 Casper Drive, Spring, Texas
- Missouri City Community Park Lake - 1700 Glenn Lakes Lane, Missouri City, Texas
To see the other Neighborhood Fishin' lakes across Texas, click here.
Who can fish at Neighborhood Fishin' lakes and ponds?
Fishing in these lakes is open to everyone!
Kids 16 and under can fish for free. Adults must have a fishing license.
For more information on getting your Texas hunting and fishing licenses, click here.
Catching catfish
TPWD report that catfish prefer strong-smelling baits. It is suggested to use night crawlers, chicken livers, shrimp, stinkbait, or cut hot dogs as bait.
The Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife