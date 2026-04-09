Catfish being stocked at 'Neighborhood Fishin' lakes around Houston

The Brief Texas Parks and Wildlife will begin stocking their Neighborhood Fishing lakes on Friday with catfish. There are 4 Neighborhood Fishin' lake locations around the Houston-area. Kids 16 and under can fish for free. Adults must have a fishing license.



Get ready to reel in some good 'ole catfish! Texas Parks and Wildlife shared they will be stocking their Neighborhood Fishing lakes on Friday with catfish!

On Friday, the department announced they would begin stocking lakes around Texas with catfish through October. They will take a brief pause in August due to the heat.

Where can you go fishing for catfish?

These locations will be regularly stocked with catfish:

Burke-Crenshaw Lake - 4950 Burke Road, Pasadena, Texas

Mary Jo Peckham Park - 5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas

Herman Little Pond - 18660 Casper Drive, Spring, Texas

Missouri City Community Park Lake - 1700 Glenn Lakes Lane, Missouri City, Texas

To see the other Neighborhood Fishin' lakes across Texas, click here.

Who can fish at Neighborhood Fishin' lakes and ponds?

Fishing in these lakes is open to everyone!

Kids 16 and under can fish for free. Adults must have a fishing license.

For more information on getting your Texas hunting and fishing licenses, click here.

Catching catfish

TPWD report that catfish prefer strong-smelling baits. It is suggested to use night crawlers, chicken livers, shrimp, stinkbait, or cut hot dogs as bait.