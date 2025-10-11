Humble: Northbound Eastex Freeway closed off due to four-car crash, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported on I-69 North near Townsen Boulevard. Drivers are being directed off the freeway and asked to find another route. First responders are reportedly at the scene.



A car crash with multiple vehicles has closed off part of the Eastex Freeway in the Humble area.

Harris County traffic: I-69 Eastex Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on I-69 North near Townsen Boulevard.

Drivers on the freeway are being directed to the feeder road.

According to Harris County Lt. Terry Garza, the crash involves four vehicles. First responders are at the scene.

What we don't know:

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties at this time.