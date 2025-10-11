Humble: Northbound Eastex Freeway closed off due to four-car crash, officials say
HUMBLE, Texas - A car crash with multiple vehicles has closed off part of the Eastex Freeway in the Humble area.
Harris County traffic: I-69 Eastex Freeway crash
What we know:
The crash was reported on I-69 North near Townsen Boulevard.
Drivers on the freeway are being directed to the feeder road.
According to Harris County Lt. Terry Garza, the crash involves four vehicles. First responders are at the scene.
What we don't know:
There are no reports of any injuries or casualties at this time.
The Source: Harris County Lt. Terry Garza.