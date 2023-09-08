Hurricane Lee strengthens to Category 5 as storm nears the Caribbean

Hurricane Lee has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it approached the Caribbean late Thursday night.

According to FOX Weather, the latest analysis of the mega storm Friday morning shows Lee has sustained wind speeds of around 165 mph – well above the 157 mph threshold to reach Category 5 status.

Lee transformed from a Category 1 hurricane at 80 mph Wednesday night to a Category 5 monster at 160 mph just 24 hours later Thursday.

The latest forecast shows the hurricane will continue to strengthen Friday and could have winds around 180 mph by Friday evening. This would make the cyclone the strongest system in the Atlantic since Hurricane Dorian in 2019 hit the Bahamas with 185 mph wind. Lee is only the 13th Category 5 storm to form east of the Caribbean on record, FOX Weather noted.

Will Lee have any impacts on the East Coast?

Hurricane Lee is expected to bring gusty winds and rough seas to Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico by the weekend.

Beyond Sunday, the hurricane is expected to pass north of the islands and into the southwest Atlantic.

Where Hurricane Lee currently is. (FOX Weather)

Norcross stated that Lee is not likely to be a direct threat to Florida, Georgia, or South Carolina, but the storm will generate high surf with powerful waves that may cause damage along the shorelines.

While computer models predict the hurricane will stay offshore, some indicate that the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts could feel effects from the storm, and monitoring future forecasts is recommended.

Where is Hurricane Lee?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is less than 700 miles to the east of the northern Leeward Islands.

The hurricane continues to head in a west-northwest heading in the general direction of the northeast Caribbean and southwest Atlantic.

Lee is expected to be north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas by the beginning of next week.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Hurricane Lee is projected to move west-northwest during the coming days and near the islands in the northeast Caribbean during the next 36 hours.

While the cyclone is forecast to pass north of the islands, its proximity rough seas are expected in the northern Leeward Islands which could cause coastal flooding.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for any landmasses.

FOX Weather contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.