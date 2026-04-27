Huntsville ISD employee terminated, charged with injury to a child

The Brief A Huntsville ISD employee is facing charges following an investigation, according to a news release. 32-year-old Brittany King is facing two counts of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury. According to a release from the Huntsville Independent School District, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 16 at Stewart Elementary.



A Huntsville ISD employee is facing charges following an investigation, according to a news release.

What we know:

32-year-old Brittany King is facing two counts of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury.

According to a release from the Huntsville Independent School District, the incident occurred on Thursday, April 16 at Stewart Elementary.

School officials said upon receiving the report, they contacted the families involved and reported the matter to Child Protective Services as required.

Officials stated on that same day, King was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

The next day, school officials said they reported the incident to the Texas Education Agency as required by law and the Huntsville Police Department began a criminal investigation.

School officials stated the King was initially identified as a teacher, but it was later learned she was a campus support staff member.

King was terminated by the district on Monday, April 20 and arrested the same week.

According to court documents, King has already posted a $50,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release what led up to the charges being filed.