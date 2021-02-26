Hundreds remain without water in greater Houston area following winter storm

There are still hundreds within the Greater Houston area, including Robert Young, who says his mother is still without water.

Many of the water issues currently deal with those who rent or live in apartments.

"She doesn’t want to stay there no more; she doesn’t want to come home," said Robert Young. "I asked them to fix it, the smell, the mold and they are not giving us direct answers."

Young says the pipes broke at his mother's place, Streamside Place Apartments, because of the cold snap.

But management is being of no help and his mother, who has dialysis, is now living further away from treatment.

Michelle Nelson, who lives at Mansions of Shadow Briar, tells FOX 26 she finally got her water restored after 14 days.

But she is still disturbed by how it was handled.

She tells us, she made multiple calls to the leasing office and to Houston Public Works.

After she was told by public works that water had been restored, she says the leasing office avoided her issue.

"I was also told by one staff member to stand outside and take a shower and bath. It was just degrading, just horrible," said Nelson.

Houston Public Works tells us they have been inundated with calls like these.

They say as of 9 a.m. Friday they’ve received 1,454 water service issue calls from those who’ve self-reported by using 311. And the numbers may be larger.

They suggest if you are a renter to follow these three steps.

- Contact apartment manager/landlord to report the leak

- Don’t know apartment manager refer to lease

- No response, call 311

If management does not respond, an investigation could be opened by Houston Public Works.