Hundreds, including local leaders, attend vigil for victim following Astroworld tragedy

Around 200 people showed up for Wednesday’s candlelight vigil and balloon release held in remembrance of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, one of the eight victims who passed away during the Astroworld tragedy.

"This is going to be a tough time for them for now and for the rest of their lives," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

RELATED: HPD Chief promises thorough investigation into Astroworld tragedy

Local leaders were also in attendance at Wednesday's vigil where she went to school at Heights High School.

"It’s the community, the student body, the dance team, they all love this young lady and they love each other," said HISD Superintendent Millard House.

RELATED: Concerns raised that security, medics hired to work Astroworld were understaffed, overwhelmed

House spoke about the loss of a student that was clearly loved by her peers.

"With the loss of a very precious life like Brianna’s, we ask that this community continue to lift the Rodriguez family up," said House.

RELATED: Medic describes chaotic atmosphere as they tried treating lifeless patients at Astroworld

"Brianna was a true, true light to our team, our team’s biggest hype-man of any occupation," said Heights High School’s Dance Director, Marissa Harkless. "She took every opportunity to cheer for her teammates all the time."

THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 8 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

The school’s dance team, the Redcoats, which Brianna was a part of for three years, helped organize and set up the vigil. A positive spirit, Harkless says, is truly missed by all.

Advertisement

"She has been dancing and cheering since she was little. Brianna will be truly missed," said Harkless.