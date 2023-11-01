Humble shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in motel shooting

Authorities are on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting at a hotel in Humble.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the 17000 block of Highway 59 Freeway.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they found one man dead and another woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition.

Officials stated responding officers were able to locate a man that matched the shooter's description not far from the shooting scene. That person was detained as a person of interest and is currently talking with detectives.

The investigation into the shooting continues as evidence is being collected by crime scene units.