A woman was stabbed to death in front of her daughter at a Houston home, and her husband is believed to have turned the knife on himself, police say.

Police responded to a call at a home in the 1200 block of Elberta Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

"The call came in initially as we believe the mother, the wife, called in stating that her husband was having a major crisis, was running around with a knife, thinking about suicidal thoughts," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

Officers didn’t hear anything at the front door, so they went around the back and saw an 8-year-old girl running out of a downstairs bedroom towards the front door, police say.

"So they go back to the front door, make entry, go inside. The little girl said, Daddy's stabbing Mommy," Lt. Willkens said.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly stabbing on Elberta.

Police say the officers found the husband and wife in a back bathroom with major injuries and started to render medical attention.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead. The man was taken to the hospital with what police believe are self-inflicted stab wounds, and he was last reported to be in critical condition. The girl was not injured.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to continue the investigation.