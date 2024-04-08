A Humble man will spend life behind bars after being sentenced for killing his girlfriend.

The victim, 27-year-old Ryniscia Sanford, lost her life during an argument with Cameron Michael Davis, her boyfriend at the time. District Attorney Ogg emphasized the gravity of domestic violence cases.

"Like far too many domestic violence cases that we see, this was a senseless murder that did not have to happen," Ogg said. "We all know how fast violence in a troubled relationship can escalate to murder, and that is why we take any and all allegations of abuse so seriously."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ryniscia Sanford (Photo: Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg)

Authorities say the incident unfolded on September 23, 2021. The couple had an argument in Davis' car near an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive. Surveillance footage captured Sanford getting out of the car and running from Davis, who pursued her armed with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended clip.

Despite Sanford's attempts to escape and reason with Davis, he ultimately caught up with her after about 20 minutes and fatally shot her in the back. The footage revealed Davis firing six shots into the back of Sanford's head as she lay defenseless on the ground.

Following the murder, Davis fled to Louisiana, where he remained in hiding for over a year until an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Houston led to his arrest in December 2022.

During a five-day trial last week, Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Magill and Gabriel Kabak presented evidence establishing the crime as an act of rage and jealousy. The prosecution emphasized that Davis's actions stemmed from a desire to possess Sanford, even if it meant resorting to violence.

Davis will serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole