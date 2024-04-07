Houston stabbing: One dead at gas station on Cullen Blvd on Sunday
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred around 3:43 a.m. on Sunday.
According to the HPD Homicide Division, police received a call about a fatal stabbing at 13306 Cullen Blvd.
HPD hasn't released any other details about this stabbing.
We will release details as they become available.