A man has been arrested following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Humble on Wednesday. Sebastian Sanchez, 25, was apprehended after fleeing officers near Will Clayton Parkway and US Highway 59, leading to a tragic crash that resulted in the death of a mother of two.

During the chase, the suspected car thief collided head-on with 40-year-old Esoterica Spivey, who was traveling along the Eastex Freeway. Spivey leaves behind two young daughters, and her death has left her family and community devastated.

The pursuit began around 6:43 PM when patrol units spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over. When officers approached, Sanchez drove off, leading them on a chase that went north toward Kingwood before turning back south. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit as Sanchez continued to evade capture.

Sanchez faces serious charges, including:

Murder : $250,000 bond

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon : $200,000 bond

Evading Arrest with a Vehicle: $50,000 bond

His total bond is set at $500,000.

Co-defendant Kiley Halmich has also been charged with criminal trespass and has made bond. Halmich with a hearing set for Friday at 9:30 AM.