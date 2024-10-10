The Brief A 40-year-old Houston mother was killed during a police chase in Humble on Wednesday. The suspect, a suspected car thief, was driving the wrong way on Highway 59 when he crashed into the victim's car. The victim's family is demanding justice and believes the chase could have been stopped sooner.



A Houston woman, who was killed during a police chase on Wednesday, is a mother who leaves behind two young daughters. It happened in Humble. A suspected car thief smashed head-on into the 40-year-old mom.

Esoterica Spivey senselessly lost her life along the Eastex Freeway.

It was just before 7 p.m. when Humble police officers were chasing a man who they say was driving a stolen Chevy Trailblazer, and he was believed to be armed. Several other law enforcement agencies joined in, including Houston police, State Troopers, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

According to HPD, all agencies stopped giving chase as Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies continued pursuing the SUV, as the suspect drove the wrong way on Highway 59, soon slamming into and killing the 40-year-old mother of two.

"I was like God, don't take my child away from me. Don't take my child away from me," said Spivey's mother, Deborah Davenport.

"No words can even explain how I felt seeing my sister lying there lifeless (in the hospital) because some coward took her life. He took her life," Spivey's sister Cory Spivey says through tears.

"She didn't think she could have kids. But when she did, she was a good mother to her kids. She enjoyed being a mom. For her life to be snatched, and she can't be that, because of a chase, is very painful," Davenport added.

"Those girls are her heart and her soul. She loved her girls," Spivey explained.

"At the hospital, I went in, and just pulled the covers to touch my child. Thinking about when I first had her. That was my last time, so I wanted to spend all my time that I could with her and just prayed, just prayed," Davenport said.

"The chase could have been stopped sooner," says Spivey.

"I want justice, even with the police officers," Davenport says.

"I saw video of them chasing him around a parking lot. It could have been stopped in the parking lot. I was at the hospital, and they were bringing him out, and I got the chance to see his face. I got the chance to tell him you're a freaking coward, and you have taken the life of my sister, and the life of my nieces' mother. He had nothing to say," Spivey said. She's speaking about the suspected car thief who's now looking at much more serious charges.

He is expected to be charged with homicide and felony evading.

Esoterica Spivey's fiancé was a passenger in the car with her and he survived. At one point during the chase, a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle with the suspect got out of the SUV. No word yet on if she's charged with anything.