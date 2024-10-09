Suspect arrested, woman injured after stolen vehicle pursuit in Harris County

The Brief A stolen truck was involved in a pursuit in Humble, Texas. The suspect, who was believed to be armed, evaded law enforcement. The suspect was taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing to determine potential charges.



A chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Wednesday evening in Humble, officials said.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when the Humble Police Department requested air support from the Harris County Sheriff's Office to assist in a pursuit in the area of FM 1960 and Highway 59.

The stolen vehicle, a truck reported stolen from Houston the previous day, was believed to be occupied by armed suspects.

The HCSO helicopter responded to the scene, joining other law enforcement agencies including Montgomery County Precinct 4, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety in the pursuit.

The suspect driver evaded officers for a time before eventually stopping. A female passenger was taken into custody by Humble PD, while the suspect continued southbound in the northbound lanes of the service road.

The HCSO helicopter maintained visual tracking of the suspect, who, despite no active ground pursuit, struck a small SUV just north of Greens Road.

The female driver of the SUV, approximately 30-years-old, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. HCSO vehicle crimes investigators are now on the scene, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Surveillance footage from both the area and the HCSO helicopter is expected to be reviewed to determine the sequence of events and identify potential charges against the suspect.