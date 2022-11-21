Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season.

During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings.

"It’s not a fashion show out here. Designer purses, large purses, let's travel lightly when we can. Don't carry a lot of credit cards. When you leave a store, get off your cell phone. Don’t be distracted. If you come out of that store, and you observe somebody or an individual that’s just loitering and pacing cars, and your gut tells you, look, it’s not feeling right, it probably isn't. Go back in the store and tell the security, tell the police officer," Finner said.

Finner also encouraged shoppers to not leave any valuables or shopping bags in plain sight in their cars.

"Do not leave firearms in the vehicles. Over 3,600 firearms last year were stolen out of vehicles. We’re on pace to surpass those numbers so if you have a safe, a lockbox, please lock it up in there," Finner said.

Last week, two women were ambushed and robbed near Baybrook Mall in Friendswood on back-to-back days.

On Nov. 14 around 1:30 p.m. police said a woman in her 70s had her teeth knocked out and her purse stolen at Baybrook Square. Investigators said a man in a black hoodie tried to stab her with a screwdriver before robbing her as she got in her car. The woman told FOX 26 she now has to pay thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Then the following night around 7 p.m., police say another woman was knocked to the ground as a thief came up behind her and snatched her purse while she was walking to her car.

Police said both suspects were wearing black hoodies. It's also unclear if the incidents are related.