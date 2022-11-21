Jamarion Thomas, 20, is wanted by the FBI. He's wanted in connection to two bank robberies in Harris County.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

Thomas was dubbed ‘Little Red Robbing Hood’ before he was positively identified in the robberies.

One of the robberies in question happened on Aug. 27, 2022, at the First Convenience Bank at 2929 FM 1960 Road.

If you know where Thomas is, please contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.