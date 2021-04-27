HPD: Suspect who shot at officer was injured when officer returned fire

Houston police say a 19-year-old man who shot at an officer was wounded when the officer returned fire. The officer was not injured.

The shooting is under investigation in the 5700 block of Bonhomme Road.

According to HPD, the incident began just after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the officer saw a car leaving a car wash in the 9700 block of Harwin at a high rate of speed and with no lights on.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a short pursuit ensued, police say.

The pursuit led to the strip center on Bonhomme Road. Police say the suspect got out of the car and ran, and the officer gave chase.

Police say at some point the suspect fired at the officer, and the officer returned fire. The suspect was shot in the leg.

According to HPD, the officer applied a tourniquet and called for an ambulance. The suspect was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents, the case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

