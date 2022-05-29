HPD officer hospitalized after patrol car hit by speeding drunk driver in southeast Houston

article

Authorities are investigating a crash in southeast Houston, where a driver hit an officer's patrol vehicle.

It happened around 10 p.m. when officers were blocking the eastbound lanes of the 8900 block of Almeda Genoa Rd near Hobby Airport. Officials say crews with Center Point Energy were fixing a pole from a previous accident while an unidentified female officer with the Houston Police Department was sitting in her patrol vehicle.

Meanwhile, another officer was outside when he reportedly heard tires screeching from a speeding vehicle and jumped out of the way before it struck the patrol vehicle.

Officials say the officer has 1-2 years of service with the HPD and was hospitalized for head and neck injuries.

The driver in the speeding vehicle, later identified as Alirio Perez, was detained and taken to the hospital to get checked out for possibly driving while intoxicated. He was later charged with DWI 2nd offense.

Alirio Perez (Photo: Harris Co. Jail Records)

At last check, the officer in the patrol car was still in the hospital, while the second officer standing outside was treated and released.