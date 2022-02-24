HPD: Man shot by private investigator during exchange of gunfire in NE Houston

article

A man was wounded after he shot at a group of private investigators who were searching for him, and one of the private investigators returned fire, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Liberty near Gregg.

"We have four individuals over here that are private investigators. They work for the insurance companies that fund bail bonds companies. They were here looking for an individual that they did spot," said HPD Lt. R. Willkens

Police say the man they were looking for, who has four open felony warrants, was sitting in a car. As the private investigators approached, the man in the car began shooting towards them, police say.

"One of the investigators fired a rifle only a couple times, which struck this male and grazed him across the top of the head," Lt. Willkens said.

The man then backed the car up and crashed into a wall, authorities say.

Police officers in the area responded to the scene after hearing the shooting, and they provided aid.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the private investigators were wearing vests and badges that identified them.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

