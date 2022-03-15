HPD: Burglary suspect killed by property owner in East Houston

article

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in east Houston on Monday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7300 block of Canal.

Lt. Crowson with the Houston Police Department said it was reported a property owner came to check on his vacant property.

When he arrived, police said he located a man that did not belong there.

When the man approached the property owner, the owner felt threatened and shot the man.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died.