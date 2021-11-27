HPD: At least 1 dead following possible road rage incident in north Houston

Authorities are investigating a possible road rage incident in north Houston Saturday, where at least one person has died.

Details are scarce as the investigation is still active, however, Houston PD says a call came in at 2:30 p.m. on 249 at Greens Rd. That's where investigators say a person was shot and made their way to Haven Hotel on Tomball Parkway.

Witnesses are cooperating with police but it's unclear if a suspect is in custody, as of this writing.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.