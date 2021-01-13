HPD asking for help finding suspects behind deadly shooting in Midtown

Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Police arrived at the 1100 block of McIlhenny Street in Houston and found Layvon Suell, 37, down with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Houston Police will hold a news conference alongside the family of the victim Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m.

They will ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting.