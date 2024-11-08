1 person shot near Hoyland Elementary School, suspect not found, officials say

A shooting has been reported near the campus of Hoyland Elementary School in Spring Independent School District.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, deputies are arriving on the scene in the 300 block of Kirkstall Drive and Wittershaw Drive.

Spring ISD stated shots were fired in the area and the campus was placed in secure mode as a precaution.

A man with a gunshot wound ran near the elementary school and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Constable Herman reports deputies are searching for the suspect who ran to a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was described as a Black man with dreads wearing a white shirt and black pants.

A perimeter has been put in place.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.