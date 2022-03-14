How you can safely help humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

article

As we watch the humanitarian crisis unfold in Ukraine, some may be moved to help.



Understandably, a number of organizations and efforts have popped up promising to funnel assistance to those in need in Ukraine or where refugees are traveling.

MORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE COVERAGE

But to no surprise, scammers see this as an opportunity to prey on your goodwill.



One idea to prevent being scammed, look for charities that are 'on the ground' in the area. They know what is needed and can get it to the people as soon as possible and also have a background in this type of relief effort.

RELATED: One single rosary leads to massive effort to feed, help Ukraine refugees

Advertisement

Additionally, the Better Business Bureau has its give.org website, along with the group 'charity watch', that has a vetting process for groups that are trying to help.