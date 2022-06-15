Houstonians react to President Biden asking oil companies to produce more gas, cut costs

As gas prices continue to soar to $5 a gallon on average, President Joe Biden is blasting oil companies for racking in record-high profits.

The Biden administration is now asking oil refiners to produce more gas and cut costs.

PREVIOUS: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control surging gas prices

Houston residents like Omar Gaitan are feeling the burden.

"Sad, sad would be the best way to describe it. Like man, I don’t know. You shouldn’t be making life decisions at the gas station. Should I get gas, or should I get something to eat?" Gaitan said.

Houstonians say the rising price tag at the pump, along with surging inflation, is forcing them to change their lifestyles.

"I'll be like how much gas am I putting in my car? I’m just going to put $20 or $10 to get where I need to be at. I’m not eating out. I’m eating at the house. Food went up too. Everything going up. Rent going up. Gas going up. Food. Everything. So you gotta prioritize," said Derrick Williams.

RELATED: Ways to save on gas as prices hit record high

President Biden is now under pressure to address the soaring gas prices. On Wednesday, Biden sent a letter to several of the nation’s largest oil and gas refiners, accusing the companies of taking advantage of the crisis.

MORE: Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas and diesel, fewer profits

Biden suggested his administration would take action if companies don’t boost production and help lower prices for American families.

However, energy analysts don’t believe the solution is that simple.

"I mean you got to point the finger somewhere," said James Bevan with Criterion Research. "It's a tough time. It's not just a U.S. oil and gas company issue, it's not just the U.S. issue it's the entire globe."

RELATED: How to save money on gas on summer road trips

"There's major issues across the global supply chain, as everyone knows, with things getting more expensive," Bevan continued. "It's not just gasoline refiners that are to blame for anything, it's really just a domino of issues affecting everything,"

FIND THE LATEST GAS PRICES HERE